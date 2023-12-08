Piped gas line ruptured in Mumbai suburb

Piped gas line ruptured in Mumbai suburbDecember 08, 2023 20:24
A pipeline of the Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) leaked after it got damaged during some excavation work in the western suburb of Dahisar here on Friday, an official said.
The gas leak occurred around 3 pm at Jarimari Garden on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road in the Anand Nagar locality, where a civic contractor was carrying out excavation work for a drainage line, he said.
Following the incident, gas supply was affected in Dahisar (east), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Link road, Anand Nagar, Shakti Nagar, and Avdhoot Nagar areas, the official said.
The MGL, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), fire brigade and other agencies are engaged in the restoration work, he added.
