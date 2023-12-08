Party stands with Mahua: Mamata on expulsion





"I don't understand how the (Parliament) members will go through these 495 pages within half an hour and how all the speakers will take a decision. I congratulate the INDIA alliance for being united, and we will fight back. In this case, Mahua is a victim of the circumstances. I strongly condemn this and the party completely stands with Mahua," says West Bengal CM

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee speaks on the expulsion of her MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha. "This is a sad day for Indian parliamentary democracy. This is vendetta politics of BJP. They killed democracy.... It is injustice. Mahua will win the battle. The people will give justice. They (BJP) will be defeated in the next election," the West Bengal CM said.