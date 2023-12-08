No politics on national security please: BJP's Locket Chatterjee

No politics on national security please: BJP's Locket ChatterjeeDecember 08, 2023 17:51
Locket Chatterjee
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Locket Chatterjee, talking about Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha in the 'cash for query' case on Friday, said that "there should be no politics on the issue of national security".
Further, she added that action should be taken against someone who puts questions on national security.
"There should be no politics on the issue of national security. Action should be taken against someone who put questions over national security. Otherwise, members of Parliament who represent 140 crore people of the country will be questionable," Locket Chatterjee told ANI.
TMC leader Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after a discussion on the report of the ethics committee in the 'cash for query' case that was tabled in the Lower House today.
TOP STORIES
3-day tax raids find Rs 220 cr in Odisha, Modi says looted from public
With the income tax department recovering a total of over Rs 220 crore in cash during raids in places linked to an Odisha-based distillery group till Friday afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the money looted from the public...