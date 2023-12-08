RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No politics on national security please: BJP's Locket Chatterjee
December 08, 2023  17:51
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Locket Chatterjee, talking about Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha in the 'cash for query' case on Friday, said that "there should be no politics on the issue of national security". 

Further, she added that action should be taken against someone who puts questions on national security. 

"There should be no politics on the issue of national security. Action should be taken against someone who put questions over national security. Otherwise, members of Parliament who represent 140 crore people of the country will be questionable," Locket Chatterjee told ANI. 

TMC leader Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after a discussion on the report of the ethics committee in the 'cash for query' case that was tabled in the Lower House today.
