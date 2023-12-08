RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nifty scales 21k after RBI policy decision
December 08, 2023  12:26
Equity benchmark Nifty scaled the psychological milestone of 21,000 in afternoon trade on Friday, and the Sensex touched its all-time intraday high of 69,888.33 after the central bank's decision to keep policy rates unchanged in line with market expectations. 

 The 50-share benchmark index opened on a bullish note, after taking a breather on Thursday, and rose to 21,006.10. As many as 25 stocks were trading in the green, and 24 stocks defied the broader market and were trading in the negative territory.

 In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap Select index was trading 0.1 per cent higher at 9,975.60 points, Nifty Bank was trading up 0.48 per cent, and Nifty Financial Services advanced 21,133.30 points. 

 The major gainers in the benchmark Nifty index include LTIMindtree (3.17 per cent), followed by JSW steel (2.97 per cent), HCL Tech (2.96 per cent), HDFC Bank (1.41 per cent) and L&T (1.32 per cent).

 Among the laggards, Adani Ports declined the most and was down 1.55 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance (down 1.37 per cent), Adani Enterprises (down 1.23 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (down 1.18 per cent). Among the Sensex scrips, 19 stocks advanced, and 11 stocks declined.
