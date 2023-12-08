RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Man consuming alcohol in dry Bihar found dead in police lockup
December 08, 2023  13:01
The Nitish govt made Bihar a dry state in 2016
The Nitish govt made Bihar a dry state in 2016
A 22-year-old man, who was arrested for consuming liquor in dry Bihar, was found dead inside the lockup of a police station in Munger district, an official said on Friday. 

 The deceased, identified as Aman of Bageshwari area in Munger, was found hanging from the ventilator of the toilet attached to the lockup of the prohibition department police station at 2 am, he said. 

 Aman was arrested by the officials of the Bihar Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department on Thursday on charges of consuming liquor and violating the state's prohibition laws. The sale and consumption of alcohol is banned in Bihar since April 2016. 

 Talking to reporters, Suman Kumar, Inspector (Excise and Prohibition department), said, "Aman was found hanging in the toilet attached to the lockup at 2 am on Friday. He was immediately taken to the district government hospital, where he was declared dead." 

 "After medical examinations, he was kept in the department's lockup along with four other persons. The matter is being investigated," he added. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

KCR hospitalised after fall, to undergo surgery
KCR hospitalised after fall, to undergo surgery

Doctors are evaluating the condition of the BRS president, who is aged 69, and it might require a surgery, the sources said.

Joram Review: Harrowing Portrait Of The Helpless
Joram Review: Harrowing Portrait Of The Helpless

When an actor has worked for as long as Manoj Bajpayee, one tends to lose their sense of originality under the sheen of stardom. But the actor's versatility sparkles in his willingness to start on a fresh note every single time, applauds...

Chamak Review: Fast Forward To Isha Talwar
Chamak Review: Fast Forward To Isha Talwar

It's not uncommon for performers to become bigger than the stories they are placed in and Sreehari Nair would happily pay to watch Isha Talwar and Paramvir Singh Cheema riffing on love, bad life choices, psychology, rhythm, and...

India Could Be Next Whisky Superpower
India Could Be Next Whisky Superpower

'Indian single malts have a very specific character.' 'They are sweet when you take a frontal palette approach and change significantly with the addition of water.'

Rajnath, ML Khattar among BJP observers to pick CMs for 3 states
Rajnath, ML Khattar among BJP observers to pick CMs for 3 states

According to a party statement, besides Singh, party leaders Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde are also being sent to Rajasthan as central observers.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances