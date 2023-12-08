Mahua speaks outside Parl: Ethics Panel broke rules

Mahua speaks outside Parl: Ethics Panel broke rulesDecember 08, 2023 15:29
Mahua Moitra reads out her speech outside the Parliament hall as she wasn't allowed to speak inside the Parliament. Sonia Gandhi stands behind her in support.
The Lok Sabha on Friday expelled Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra after holding her guilty of sharing her credentials with others and accepting gifts from a businessman to extend favours.
After a heated debate during which Moitra was not allowed to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the Trinamool member for "unethical conduct", which was adopted by a voice vote.