RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mahua speaks outside Parl: Ethics Panel broke rules
December 08, 2023  15:29
image
Mahua Moitra reads out her speech outside the Parliament hall as she wasn't allowed to speak inside the Parliament. Sonia Gandhi stands behind her in support. 

 The Lok Sabha on Friday expelled Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra after holding her guilty of sharing her credentials with others and accepting gifts from a businessman to extend favours. 

 After a heated debate during which Moitra was not allowed to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the Trinamool member for "unethical conduct", which was adopted by a voice vote.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

You can have a career in medicine without giving NEET
You can have a career in medicine without giving NEET

rediffGURU Mayank Chandel offers advice to students interested in a careers in science or engineering after class 10 and 12.

RBI retains repo rate at 6.5% for fifth time in a row
RBI retains repo rate at 6.5% for fifth time in a row

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the fifth time in a row as it maintains a tight vigil on inflation. The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consecutive rate...

TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha
TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha

Opposition members walked out of the House as the Lok Sabha speaker started the voting process on the motion moved by Joshi.

SC raps HC's 'control sexual urges' advice to girls
SC raps HC's 'control sexual urges' advice to girls

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal said the observations are completely in violation of the rights of adolescents under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Day after Fadnavis's letter to Pawar, Patel meets both dy CMs
Day after Fadnavis's letter to Pawar, Patel meets both dy CMs

On Thursday, Fadnavis wrote a letter to Ajit Pawar opposing NCP leader Nawab Malik sitting on a treasury bench seat.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances