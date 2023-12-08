Mahua speaks outside Parl: Ethics Panel broke rules





The Lok Sabha on Friday expelled Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra after holding her guilty of sharing her credentials with others and accepting gifts from a businessman to extend favours.





After a heated debate during which Moitra was not allowed to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the Trinamool member for "unethical conduct", which was adopted by a voice vote.

Mahua Moitra reads out her speech outside the Parliament hall as she wasn't allowed to speak inside the Parliament. Sonia Gandhi stands behind her in support.