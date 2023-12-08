RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mahua must be allowed to speak in Parl: TMC
December 08, 2023  13:59
image
After the report of the Ethics Committee recommending the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in a "Cash-for-query" matter was tabled in Lok Sabha, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan came out in support of her fellow party parliamentarian and said that she must be given an opportunity to speak for herself as Moitra is the most affected person in this case.

 Questioning the Ethics panel investigation, TMC MP from Basirhat targeted the Modi government and said that it is not compassionate to women in this country. 

 Speaking to ANI, Nusrat Jahan said, "Has it actually been fairly conducted? We don't know. Because this Government hasn't been really fair when it comes to women. We have asked for a hard copy of the report. Our leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay has asked for it." 

 "After studying the report, we can come to a conclusion and when the discussion happens, we have all requested that Mahua be given an opportunity to speak for herself and say whatever she feels because she is the most affected in this case," she added. 

 Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Ethics Committee chairperson Vinod Kumar laid on the table the first Report (Hindi and English versions) of the Committee on Ethics. 

The House was adjourned till 2 PM amid a ruckus created by the opposition leader. Stating that the report was adopted in a hurry without following the correct procedure, BSP MP Danish Ali, who is a member of the Ethics Committee said, "We are demanding a discussion on the report because the discussions were incomplete even at the Ethics Committee. Deposition of the one against whom allegations have been made was not complete."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mast Mein Rehne Ka Review: Delightful Watch
Mast Mein Rehne Ka Review: Delightful Watch

Mast Mein Rehne Ka is a thoroughly human film, which makes you laugh as hard as it will make you feel for the characters, notes Mayur Sanap.

Alia Dazzles At Red Sea Film Festival
Alia Dazzles At Red Sea Film Festival

During the In Conversation session, Alia spoke about her career, her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor and the first time she shot with Shah Rukh Khan in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi.

'We are looking at flying an Indian into space'
'We are looking at flying an Indian into space'

'It's vital that over the next 10 years, that India, the US and the Artemis Accords family of nations come together to ensure that we not only return humanity to the moon, but that we build the technology that will allow us stay there...

Lalduhoma sworn in as Mizoram CM
Lalduhoma sworn in as Mizoram CM

All Mizo National Front MLAs, including its legislature party leader Lalchhandama Ralte, attended the event. Former chief minister Lal Thanhawla was also present there.

Hospital bill? You can pay up to Rs 5 lakh through UPI
Hospital bill? You can pay up to Rs 5 lakh through UPI

In a major decision, the RBI on Friday announced that UPI payment limit to hospitals and educational institutions will be raised to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh at present and hiked the cap for e-mandates for recurring payments to Rs 1 lakh....

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances