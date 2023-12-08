Mahua must be allowed to speak in Parl: TMC





Questioning the Ethics panel investigation, TMC MP from Basirhat targeted the Modi government and said that it is not compassionate to women in this country.





Speaking to ANI, Nusrat Jahan said, "Has it actually been fairly conducted? We don't know. Because this Government hasn't been really fair when it comes to women. We have asked for a hard copy of the report. Our leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay has asked for it."





"After studying the report, we can come to a conclusion and when the discussion happens, we have all requested that Mahua be given an opportunity to speak for herself and say whatever she feels because she is the most affected in this case," she added.





Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Ethics Committee chairperson Vinod Kumar laid on the table the first Report (Hindi and English versions) of the Committee on Ethics.





The House was adjourned till 2 PM amid a ruckus created by the opposition leader. Stating that the report was adopted in a hurry without following the correct procedure, BSP MP Danish Ali, who is a member of the Ethics Committee said, "We are demanding a discussion on the report because the discussions were incomplete even at the Ethics Committee. Deposition of the one against whom allegations have been made was not complete."

