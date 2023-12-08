RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mahua Moitra's expulsion black day for Parliament: CPI(M)
December 08, 2023  15:56
The CPI(M) on Friday claimed that Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha is a "black day" for the Parliament. Describing the action against Moitra as "overactiveness", CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said that it is a display of the BJP's use of its brute majority in the Lok Sabha. 

 "It is a black day for the Parliament," he told PTI. 

 Adopting the recommendation of the Ethics Committee in the 'cash-for-query' matter, the Lok Sabha expelled Moitra from the House. 

 Claiming that it is an act of "injustice", Chakraborty said that Moitra was not given a chance to cross-examine the complainant, BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey. Businessman Darshan Hiranandani had claimed in a signed affidavit that Moitra targeted industrialist Gautam Adani to "malign and embarrass" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
