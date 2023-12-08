RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


KCR to undergo hip replacement surgery
December 08, 2023  14:07
Update: Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao needs to undergo a hip replacement surgery following a fracture sustained from a fall at his Erravelli residence and the recovery process would take about 6-8 weeks, doctors treating him said on Friday. 

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished speedy recovery for the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) founder while state chief minister A Revanth Reddy directed for best medical care to his predecessor. 

 KCR's son KT Ramarao said in a post on 'X' that Rao "needs to undergo a hip replacement Surgery today after he had a fall in his bathroom." 

 Rao was taken to the Yashoda Hospitals at Somajiguda in the city. "On evaluation, including CT scans he was found to have left hip fracture (Intracapsular Neck of femur fracture). He would require left hip replacement for the same and the usual course of recovery for such cases is expected to be 6 to 8 weeks," a health bulletin from the hospital said.

"KCR is being constantly monitored by a multi-disciplinary team, including orthopaedic and general medicine, and his condition is stable," it added.
