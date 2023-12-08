It's revenge: Adhir on Mahua's expulsion





The Trinamool MP was on Friday expelled from the Lok Sabha after a discussion on the report of the Ethics Committee in the 'cash for query' that was tabled in the Lower House today.





"This was done based on baseless facts and with a sentiment of revenge. This government has insulted women," Adhir said.





Meanwhile, BSP MP Danish Ali also reacted to the expulsion and said that Moitra was not given the opportunity to speak for herself.





"I've put this (poster) because the committee also mentioned me in its recommendation because I want to bring her justice...She wasn't given an opportunity," Danish Ali said. Mahua Moitra, who was not allowed to speak during the discussion inside the House, the Trinamool leader read out her statement outside the Lok Sabha. She said that the Ethics Committee broke every rule.

