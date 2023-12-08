RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India bans onion exports as prices soar
December 08, 2023  09:50
image
India has prohibited the export of onions till March 2024, as per an official notification issued late on Thursday evening.

The DGFT notification said the export of onions will be, however, allowed on the basis of permission granted by the central government to other countries based on the request made by the countries.

Onions are currently sold at around Rs 60 per kg in retail markets.

In August, the government imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions to check price rise and improve supplies in the domestic market until December 31, 2023.

The central government subsequently set a Minimum Export Price (MEP) of USD 800 per tonne on a free-on-board basis for the export of onions with effect from October 29.

The central government had, though, exempted the export of 'Bangalore rose onion' from the export duty, with a small rider -- goods meant for export shall be allowed to be exported subject to the exporter furnishing a certificate from the Horticulture Commissioner, Government of Karnataka, certifying the item and quantity of Bangalore Rose Onion to be exported.

Bangalore rose onion is a variety of onion grown in and around Bengaluru, Karnataka. It got the coveted Geographical Indication tag in 2015.Faced with rising onion prices, the central government has been releasing the staple vegetable from its buffer stock. 

The central government had earlier decided it would maintain 3 lakh tonne of onions in the 2023-24 season as buffer stock. In 2022-23, the government maintained 2.51 lakh tonne onion as buffer stock. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kadak Singh Review: Requiem For The Moaner
Kadak Singh Review: Requiem For The Moaner

ITo steer clear of sanctimonious newspaper stories all your life, and then be saddled with movies like Kadak Singh -- now there's a rotten bit of luck worth moaning about, sighs Sreehari Nair.

Modi cannot be intimidated or forced to act against Indian interests: Putin
Modi cannot be intimidated or forced to act against Indian interests: Putin

Putin said the 'policy' pursued by Modi is the main 'guarantor' of relations between the two countries.

Hardik Shares Peek of Rehab Journey
Hardik Shares Peek of Rehab Journey

Hardik Pandya shared a glimpse of his gym session, describing it as a 'Work in progress'.

Should Nirmalaji Be Worried?
Should Nirmalaji Be Worried?

The deficit stood over Rs 8 trillion in the first seven months of the current financial year. Non-tax revenues, comprising transfers from the RBI and dividends of the public sector units, shored up the Centre's revenues.

'Shocking, truly shocking'
'Shocking, truly shocking'

'Upbringing matters a lot.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances