RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Govt moves motion to adopt Ethics report on Mahua
December 08, 2023  14:30
image
In Parliament: Govt moves motion to adopt Ethics Report on Mahua Moitra. The report recommends Moitra be expelled as a member of Parliament. 

Congress, Trinamool ask for time to study ethics report on Mahua Moitra before discussion in Lok Sabha.

Congress MP Manish Tiwari speaking. He says it's strange that the Ethics Report was tabled at noon MPs get only two hours to read it. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress MP) said earlier that heavens would not fall if House was given more time to read the report.

"The person on whom the allegations have been made has not even been allowed to speak in the House. It is against the principles of natural justice. 

"He says the ethics committee recommendation that Moitra be expelled is fundamentally flawed because the committee can table the report but cannot direct punishment. 

He says the House is today the judge and the jury. 

The Speaker says that Parliament was not court. 

Adhir Ranjan says at least 4 days should be given to study LS Ethics Committee's 495-page report on Mahua Moitra issue.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

People will now see battle of Mahabharata: Mahua Moitra
People will now see battle of Mahabharata: Mahua Moitra

Ethics Committee Chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar tabled the panel's first report when the House re-convened at noon after an adjournment during the Question Hour.

Mast Mein Rehne Ka Review: Delightful Watch
Mast Mein Rehne Ka Review: Delightful Watch

Mast Mein Rehne Ka is a thoroughly human film, which makes you laugh as hard as it will make you feel for the characters, notes Mayur Sanap.

Alia Dazzles At Red Sea Film Festival
Alia Dazzles At Red Sea Film Festival

During the In Conversation session, Alia spoke about her career, her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor and the first time she shot with Shah Rukh Khan in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi.

'We are looking at flying an Indian into space'
'We are looking at flying an Indian into space'

'It's vital that over the next 10 years, that India, the US and the Artemis Accords family of nations come together to ensure that we not only return humanity to the moon, but that we build the technology that will allow us stay there...

Lalduhoma sworn in as Mizoram CM
Lalduhoma sworn in as Mizoram CM

All Mizo National Front MLAs, including its legislature party leader Lalchhandama Ralte, attended the event. Former chief minister Lal Thanhawla was also present there.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances