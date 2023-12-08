'Everyone knows why Mahua Moitra was expelled'





Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after a discussion on the report of the Ethics Committee in the 'cash for query' that was tabled in the Lower House today.





"The decision was taken based on the statement of the person who levelled the allegation and he is sitting in Dubai. It is against the natural course of justice," Chaturvedi said.





Meanwhile, RSP MP NK Premachandran said that the reason she has been expelled is that she has been vehemently attacking Adani and the Prime Minister.





"Everyone knows that she has been vehemently attacking Adani and the PM, and that is the reason why she has been expelled without any justifiable reason," RSP MP said.





The expelled Lok Sabha MP alleged that she has been found guilty of breaching a code of ethics that 'does not exist'. Following her expulsion from the 17th Lok Sabha as a Trinamool Congress MP in a 'cash for query' case, TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Friday said that the Ethics Committee probing the matter is another "weapon to crush opposition into submission" and that the panel has broken every rule in the book. -- ANI

MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra from Lok Sabha is against the "natural course of justice".