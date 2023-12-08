RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Decision on CMs by Dec 10: BJP's Vijayvargiya
December 08, 2023  00:03
Kailash Vijayvargiya
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said that the suspense over the chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh would end on December 10 and gave credit for the BJP's success in the three Hindi heartland states to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Vijayvargiya stated that a clear decision on CM candidates will be revealed by December 10, but refrained from disclosing whether the party will select leaders from the newly elected MLAs or bring in outsiders. 

"Ravivar ko khatm ho jaayega (It will come to an end on Sunday)," said the BJP leader when asked about how long the suspense over new CMs in states where the BJP won the assembly elections will last. 

He also lauded the Ladli Behena Yojana of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said, "Was the Ladli Behena Yojana there in Chhattisgarh? Was it in Rajasthan? The victory in Chhattisgarh is significant. PM Modi's leadership, Amit Shah's strategy, and JP Nadda's polling booth yojana were successful, and all of them led to the results in the three states." -- ANI
