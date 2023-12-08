RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Chhattisgarh likely to get new CM in next 2 days
December 08, 2023  21:12
image
The meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's newly elected 54 MLAs in Chhattisgarh to elect the leader of its legislative party, who would become the next chief minister, would take place on Saturday or Sunday, sources said in Raipur.

The suspense over who would be the chief minister continues as the saffron party had not declared its chief ministerial candidate prior to the last month's assembly elections.

The BJP, which ousted the Congress from power, on Friday appointed Union ministers Arjun Munda and Sarbananda Sonowal alongwith party general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam as observers for the  election of the leader of the legislative party in Chhattisgarh.

While the BJP won 54 of the 90 seats, the Congress, which had won 68 seats in 2018, was reduced to 35 seats.  The Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) managed to win one seat.

The meeting of the BJP MLAs will take place soon, former chief minister and the party's vice president Raman Singh told reporters.

Another senior leader said that the observers were likely to reach Raipur on Saturday, following which the meeting to elect the legislative party leader could take place on the same evening, or on Sunday.

It is being speculated that the BJP would go for an OBC or a tribal chief minister.

Former Union minister Vishnu Deo, Renuka Singh who resigned as Union Minister after being elected as an MLA, former state ministers Ramvichar Netam and Lata Usendi, and Gomti Sai who resigned as an MP after being elected to the assembly are being seen as among the contenders.

Tribal communities account for 32 percent of the state's population, and the BJP won 17 of the 29 seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) this time.

One tribal candidate of the party also won from the unreserved  Premnagar seat in Surajpur district. Notably, the BJP had won only three seats reserved for the tribals in 2018.

The BJP swept the tribal-dominated Surguja division -- the Congress had won all 14 seats in the division in 2018 -- which is being seen as the key to its victory in the state. Vishnudeo Sai, Renuka Singh, Ramvichar Netam and Gomti Sai hail from this division.

State BJP chief Arun Sao, who too resigned as an MP after being elected as an MLA, and bureaucrat-turned-politician O P Choudhary, both from Other Backward Classes,  are also among the contenders for the CM's post.

Sao hails from the influential Sahu (Teli) community which has a sizable presence in Durg, Raipur and Bilaspur divisions. The OBCs account for around 45 percent of the state's population.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Guwahati Masters: Malvika, Ashwini-Tanisha enter semis
Guwahati Masters: Malvika, Ashwini-Tanisha enter semis

Malvika, the only Indian woman left in the singles draw, overcame Karupathevan Letshanaa of Malaysia 21-12, 21-16.

Ngidi sidelined; South Africa's bowling woes continue
Ngidi sidelined; South Africa's bowling woes continue

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi ruled out of India T20 series

Delhi minister loses portfolio after LG recalls files
Delhi minister loses portfolio after LG recalls files

Kailash Gahlot was divested of the Law and Justice portfolio in the Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday, a day after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recalled files related to judicial infrastructure and administration in New Delhi as...

Mahua's expulsion: Lok Sabha witnessed heated exchanges
Mahua's expulsion: Lok Sabha witnessed heated exchanges

The Lok Sabha witnessed a heated debate Friday on an Ethics Committee report recommending Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion in the cash-for-query issue, with the Opposition demanding she be allowed to speak in the House, and...

After 4 months, forex reserves once again above $600 bn
After 4 months, forex reserves once again above $600 bn

India's foreign exchange reserves increased to $604 billion as on December 1, surpassing the $600 billion mark after a gap of about four months. The forex reserves were last above the $600 billion mark on August 11 this year. "India's...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances