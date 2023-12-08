Caught on air: BBC News anchor makes 'inappropriate' gesture at start of live broadcast





When the customary BBC countdown reached zero, the camera shifted to Moshiri, who was smiling, her eyes wide open, as she made that gesture which went live on air.





Moshiri, according to the New York Post, swiftly realised what had happened, quickly composed herself and started her piece, "Live from London, this is BBC News," realising what had transpired in a matter of milliseconds.





She then started reading the bulletins of the day. Moshiri said on Thursday that she wasn't trying to hurt anyone and that she was just kidding about, with the group behind the camera.





"Hey everyone, yesterday just before the top of the hour I was joking around a bit with the team in the gallery. I was pretending to count down as the director was counting me down from 10-0.. including the fingers to show the number. So from 10 fingers held up to one," she said in a post to X. -- ANI

