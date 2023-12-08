BJP appoints observers to decide CMs in 3 states

Five days after the results which saw the party win in all the three states, the BJP has yet to announce its chief ministers.





In Rajasthan the observers are: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tawade and Saroj Pandey.

In Madhya Pradesh the observers are: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman, Asha Lakra.

In Chhattisgarh, the observers are Union Ministers Arjun Munda and Sarbananda Sonowal and Dushyant Gautam.





The central observers will oversee meetings of legislative parties in the three states to elect their leaders who will be new the CMs.





BJP appoints observers for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.