Actor Junior Mehmood dies of stomach cancer at 67
December 08, 2023  08:29
Character actor Junior Mehmood, known for his roles in Caravan, Haathi Mere Saathi and Mera Naam Joker, died on Friday following a battle with cancer, his close friend Salaam Kazi said.
 
The actor was 68.

"He died at 2:00 am at his residence in Bandra. He started having breathing issues from Thursday night and suddenly he passed away," Kazi, a close friend of the actor, said.

Junior Mehmood, whose real name was Naeem Sayyed, began as a child artist with Mohabbat Zindagi Hai (1966) and Naunihal (1967). 

He was given the name Junior Mehmood by late comedy icon Mehmood after they starred together in 1968 film Suhag Raat.

According to Kazi, Junior Mehmood started having pain in his stomach and was getting treated by a local doctor. But when he started losing weight, his family decided to take him to Tata Memorial hospital. 

"They did a check-up and the doctors over there said he had cancer in his lung and liver, and a tumour in his stomach. He was also diagnosed with jaundice," Kazi added.

Actors Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar visited the actor at his residence on Tuesday after he expressed a desire to meet them.

Jeetendra had shared screen space with the actor in several movies, including Suhaag Raat and Caravan.

In a career of over four decades, Junior Mehmood featured in over 260 films across seven languages. His other popular films include

Brahmachari, Kati Patang, Hare Raama Hare Krishna, Geet Gaata Chal, Imaandaar, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Aaj Ka Arjun, Gurudev, Chhote Sarkar and Judaai.

The actor also appeared on TV shows such as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Ek Rishta Saajhedari ka.

He is survived by two sons and a wife. -- PTI 
