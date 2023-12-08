RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


9 newborns die in Bengal hospital in 24 hours
December 08, 2023  23:53
Nine newborns and a two-year-old child died in West Bengal's Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in a span of 24 hours till Wednesday midnight, a senior official said on Friday.

Out of the 10 babies, three were born in the hospital and seven were brought there from other medical facilities for treatment, he said.

He said of the nine newborns who died, two were suffering from congenital heart diseases, one had congenital neurological problem, two were suffering from septicemia, three had low birth weight and one had congenital problem along with low birth weight.

One child was 26 months' old and was suffering from congenital ailments, said an official of the government hospital, located around 200km from Kolkata.   -- PTI
