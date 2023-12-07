RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UN chief: Epidemics will spread in Gaza
December 07, 2023  09:49
image
Antonio Guterres directly warns Security Council member states that the humanitarian system in Gaza may collapse. In a dramatic move, the UN chief invokes a UN article not used in decades to call on members to "avert a humanitarian catastrophe"

He says he expects public order to completely break down because of continuing Israeli bombardment and lack of essential supplies, reports the BBC.

Epidemics could spread and pressure rise for mass displacement into neighbouring countries, he says.

Israel agrees to allow a "minimal" amount of additional fuel into Gaza to prevent humanitarian collapse and the outbreak of epidemics.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Want To Have A Good Laugh? See This!
Want To Have A Good Laugh? See This!

Meet the winners of The Comedy Wildlife Awards 2023.

New Bill May Throttle OTT
New Bill May Throttle OTT

'Subjecting each such creative content to scrutiny will impose burdens on the OTT platforms and impact user experience.'

Is This What Sanya Should Wear All The Time?
Is This What Sanya Should Wear All The Time?

The actor has been offering a fresh take on the traditional drape. Silloo Sam Bahadur

'Are These SIPs Ok? Please Advise'
'Are These SIPs Ok? Please Advise'

rediffGURU Ulhas Joshi answers your mutual fund queries.

'I couldn't fit in that Bigg Boss world'
'I couldn't fit in that Bigg Boss world'

'I don't think I was prepared for a platform like Bigg Boss.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances