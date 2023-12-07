UN chief: Epidemics will spread in Gaza





He says he expects public order to completely break down because of continuing Israeli bombardment and lack of essential supplies, reports the BBC.





Epidemics could spread and pressure rise for mass displacement into neighbouring countries, he says.





Israel agrees to allow a "minimal" amount of additional fuel into Gaza to prevent humanitarian collapse and the outbreak of epidemics.

Antonio Guterres directly warns Security Council member states that the humanitarian system in Gaza may collapse. In a dramatic move, the UN chief invokes a UN article not used in decades to call on members to "avert a humanitarian catastrophe"