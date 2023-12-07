RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Toll in Kerala Christian religious event blasts rises to 8
December 07, 2023  20:02
The death toll from the blasts at a Christian religious gathering in nearby Kalamassery in October has risen to eight, government sources said on Thursday. 

Thodupuzha native Lilly K John (76) died at a private hospital here on Thursday, authorities at the hospital, where she was being treated, said. 

"She was admitted to the ward in the hospital and died in the evening," a medical bulletin said. 

With this, the total number of people who died in the blasts that occurred at the gathering of the Jehovah's Witnesses on October 29 rose to eight, it said. 

Three persons, who suffered injuries during the blast, are still under treatment in another hospital-two in ICU and one in a ward, the bulletin added. 

During the multiple blasts at the international convention centre in Kalamassery, over 50 people were injured, some seriously. -- PTI
