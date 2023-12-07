Thumka dig: Mahua calls Giriraj Singh 'besharam'





Calling Singh a 'Besharam (shameless) Minister', Moitra said that the BJP party cannot digest the success of an independent woman.





Moitra said, "This 'Besharam (shameless) Minister who can talk like this about a woman chief minister tells about the pathetic situation our country is in. All BJP ministers and their MLAs are misogynists. They are patriarchal and they dislike women. They cannot digest a woman's success especially those who are successful without taking any man's support."





"He is such a liar. He used the word 'Thumke lagana' then he said I've not said these words. That is the problem with the BJP. Every time they open their mouth and their lips move, it is to lie," the Trinamool MP said.





Asked if the party is demanding any apology on the issue from the Union Rural Development Minister, Moitra said said, "What to expect from a Besharam (shameless) minister."





The controversy erupted after a video surfaced on social media where Giriraj Singh said Minister Mamata Banerjee should not do 'thumkas' as her state is not facing a good situation on employment and economic fronts largely due to her ill governance.





At the inauguration ceremony of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival held on Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee had joined Salman Khan Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, and others to dance on the stage.





TMC had posted a video of Singh making the 'thumka' dig on social media platform X, "Giriraj Singh's attempts to backpedal on his derogatory remarks against Mamata Banerjee are not just feeble but outright dishonest. This video evidence shows him to not just be uttering the words "thumka" twice but also making gestures that leave no room for misinterpretation."

