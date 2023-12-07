RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sunny Deol puts end to rumours, says viral 'drunk' video part of film shooting
December 07, 2023  01:31
After a video in which Sunny Deol appeared to be roaming drunk on the streets at night went viral on social media, the actor on Wednesday put rumours to rest by saying that it was from the shoot of his upcoming movie Safar

A section of microblogging site X users had slammed the actor, also a BJP MP, for the alleged misbehaviour in public. 

Later in the day, Deol, 66, shared the video in question, shot from a different angle and in which a set of cameras can be seen in the frame. 

"Afwaahon ka 'Safar' bas yahin tak (The 'Safar (journey)' of rumours ends here) #Shooting #BTS," Deol captioned the 17-second clip on X. 

Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions, the banner behind Safar, also cleared the air around the viral video. 

"It was a scene from our forthcoming tentatively titled film 'Safar' for which Sunny Paaji was shooting a night schedule. Request all the fans not to spread fake news around this video that is going viral on the internet," Rana said in a statement. 

Deol was most recently seen in Gadar 2, one of the highest grossing Hindi films of 2023. -- PTI
