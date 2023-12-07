RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sudha Murthy meets President Murmu
December 07, 2023  15:34
Sudha Murthy, Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. 
