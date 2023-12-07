Stock markets snap seven-day winning run; Sensex falls 132 points





The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 132.04 points, or 0.19 per cent, to close at 69,521.69.





The gauge hit the lowest intra-day level of 69,320.53.





Broader index Nifty also declined 36.55 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 20,901.15.





Analysts said crude oil prices in international markets failed to boost sentiment amid selling pressure from foreign institutional investors even as traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of RBI's monetary policy decision.





The Reserve Bank of India is expected to maintain the status quo on the interest rate in its bi-monthly monetary policy decision to be announced on Friday.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty snapped their seven-day winning streak on Thursday due to profit taking by investors after recent sharp gains triggered by negative cues from Asian markets.