Southern Railway cancels 15 train services today amid Chennai rains
December 07, 2023  09:44
image
As many as 15 trains were cancelled by Southern Railways on Thursday amid heavy rainfall and water logging in Chennai, officials informed. 

 The railway authorities announced the cancellation of several train services scheduled for December 7, Thursday, including the Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Special and Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Special.

 Passengers were advised to take note of the affected trains and plan their journeys accordingly.
