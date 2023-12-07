Sonia Gandhi takes a victory lap in Hyderabad

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi takes a victory lap at the Hyderabad's LB Stadium after Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy and 12 MLAs were sworn in.

Revanth Reddy became the first Congress Chief Minister of the youngest state in India. Congress MLA Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state that was formed in the year 2014.





Governor Soundarajan also administered the oath of office to Gaddam Prasad Kumar as the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.





Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present on the stage.





Folk artists performed outside Hyderabad's LB stadium ahead of the oath-taking ceremony.