Revanth Reddy to take over as T'gana CM today
December 07, 2023  08:50
image
Congress legislature party leader Anumula Revanth Reddy would take oath as the second Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday following the party's victory in the recently concluded assembly elections. 

The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be held at 1.04 PM at the sprawling LB Stadium here. 

State Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, DGP Ravi Gupta held a meeting with senior officials to review the arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony and also visited the venue on Wednesday. About one lakh people are expected to attend the event. 

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. 

Noting that a 'people's government' would be assuming office today that will provide a democratic and transparent governance, Revanth Reddy made an open invitation to people to attend the event. 

Media reports suggested that Congress MLA-elect and CLP leader in the previous assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and a few others are likely to take oath as deputy chief minister. 

As per the strength of the assembly, Telangana can have 18 ministers including CM. 

CPI General Secretary D Raja would attend the function as per the invitation of Revanth Reddy, CPI MLA-elect Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said. CPI had struck a pre-poll alliance with Congress for the assembly elections. 

State DGP Ravi Gupta on Wednesday said arrangements have been made for traffic and others so that there is minimum inconvenience to the public.  -- PTI
