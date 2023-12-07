Revanth Reddy to take oath with 9 others today





Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana and will take oath along with the ministers and the Chief Minister-elect.





Reddy will become the first Congress chief minister of the state that was created in 2014. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Deepender Singh Hooda were seen at the Delhi airport today on their way to Hyderabad to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Reddy.

Anumula Revanth Reddy, President of Telangana Congress, will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Telangana in a grand ceremony at Hyderabad's LB Stadium today. Nine others will also take oath with him.