RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Revanth Reddy to take oath with 9 others today
December 07, 2023  11:05
image
Anumula Revanth Reddy, President of Telangana Congress, will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Telangana in a grand ceremony at Hyderabad's LB Stadium today. Nine others will also take oath with him.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana and will take oath along with the ministers and the Chief Minister-elect.

Reddy will become the first Congress chief minister of the state that was created in 2014. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Deepender Singh Hooda were seen at the Delhi airport today on their way to Hyderabad to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Reddy.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Want To Have A Good Laugh? See This!
Want To Have A Good Laugh? See This!

Meet the winners of The Comedy Wildlife Awards 2023.

New Bill May Throttle OTT
New Bill May Throttle OTT

'Subjecting each such creative content to scrutiny will impose burdens on the OTT platforms and impact user experience.'

Is This What Sanya Should Wear All The Time?
Is This What Sanya Should Wear All The Time?

The actor has been offering a fresh take on the traditional drape. Silloo Sam Bahadur

'Are These SIPs Ok? Please Advise'
'Are These SIPs Ok? Please Advise'

rediffGURU Ulhas Joshi answers your mutual fund queries.

'I couldn't fit in that Bigg Boss world'
'I couldn't fit in that Bigg Boss world'

'I don't think I was prepared for a platform like Bigg Boss.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances