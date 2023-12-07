Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM

Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana Chief Minister.

Reddy thus becomes the first Congress chief minister of the state that was created in 2014.

Reddy led his party to victory over the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the recent Assembly polls where the the Congress won 64 seats out of 119 as against the BRS's 39.





Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also in Hyderabad for the swearing-in ceremony.





Congress MLAs along with Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar will also attend the ceremony.





Posters of Anumula Revanth Reddy was plastered across Hyderabad city on Thursday ahead of him taking oath as chief minister of Telangana, after the Congress party emerged victorious in the Telangana Assembly polls.