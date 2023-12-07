RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Report on Moitra likely to be tabled in LS tomorrow
December 07, 2023  18:51
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra
The report of the ethics committee which recommended the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in a "cash-fore-query" case is likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha on Friday, parliamentary sources said. 

The report was earlier listed in the agenda of the lower house for December 4 but was not tabled. 

Various opposition members have insisted that there should be a discussion on the recommendations before a decision is taken on Moitra. 

"If the report is tabled, we would insist on a full-fledged discussion as the draft was adopted in two-and-a-half minutes," Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali told reporters on Thursday. 

The committee headed by Vinod Kumar Sonkar, at a meeting on November 9, adopted its report recommending Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha over the "cash-for-query" allegation. 

Six members of the panel, including Congress MP Preneet Kaur who had earlier been suspended from the party, voted in favour of the report. 

Four members of the panel belonging to opposition parties submitted dissent notes. -- PTI
