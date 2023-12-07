PoK is ours, no reason to change statement: MEA

PoK is ours, no reason to change statement: MEADecember 07, 2023 21:33
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha.
Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday supported Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by saying that India's position on PoK is very clear:
"It is part of India and we don't see any reason to change the stance."
"I don't think I need to really reiterate our position on PoK. I don't need to clarify the home minister's statement in Parliament. Our position on Pok is very clear; we consider it a part of India and we certainly see no reason to change our statement," the MEA spokesperson said.
Bagchi was responding to a question regarding Pakistan's rejection of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in the Lok Sabha, saying "PoK is ours."
The home minister, during his address in the Lower House, reaffirmed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of the country. -- ANI
TOP STORIES
US shared inputs, Canada did not: Jaishankar on Pannun, Nijjar plots
"Insofar as the US is concerned, certain inputs were given to us as part of our security cooperation with the United States. Those inputs were of concern to us because they (were) related to the nexus of organised crime, trafficking and...
Why was West Bengal not included in citizenship law's Sec 6, asks SC
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre and the Assam government to provide extensive data, including those on the number of Bangladeshi immigrants granted Indian citizenship in Assam between January 1, 1966 and March 25, 1971,...