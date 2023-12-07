PoK is ours, no reason to change statement: MEA





"It is part of India and we don't see any reason to change the stance."





"I don't think I need to really reiterate our position on PoK. I don't need to clarify the home minister's statement in Parliament. Our position on Pok is very clear; we consider it a part of India and we certainly see no reason to change our statement," the MEA spokesperson said.





Bagchi was responding to a question regarding Pakistan's rejection of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in the Lok Sabha, saying "PoK is ours."





The home minister, during his address in the Lower House, reaffirmed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of the country. -- ANI

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday supported Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by saying that India's position on PoK is very clear: