PM congratulates Revanth 'garu', promises support





Congress' Reddy was sworn in as chief minister of Telangana. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Revanth Reddy at the L B Stadium in Hyderabad.





In a post on X, Modi said, "Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens." PTI

