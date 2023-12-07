RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM congratulates Revanth 'garu', promises support
December 07, 2023  14:01
Revanth Reddy and his wife seek Sonia Gandhi's blessings
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday congratulated A Revanth Reddy on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana and assured all possible support to further the progress of the state.

 Congress' Reddy was sworn in as chief minister of Telangana. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Revanth Reddy at the L B Stadium in Hyderabad. 

 In a post on X, Modi said, "Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens." PTI
