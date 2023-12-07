No room for Nawab Malik, Fadnavis tells Ajit Pawar





Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena-UBT leaders Ambadas Danve and Sushma Andhare targeted the government over Malik `joining' the treasury benches, even though he himself has not made it clear whether he is affiliated to the Ajit Pawar-led rebel NCP group or the Sharad Pawar-led faction.





Out on medical bail after the ED arrested him in February 2022 in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, Malik attended the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature in Mumbai for the first time on Thursday.





He sat on the last bench in the assembly, next to the MLAs of the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party.





The ruling alliance in the state comprises the BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.





In his letter to Ajit Pawar, who too is a deputy CM, Fadnavis said Malik has the right to attend the assembly as an MLA and added that "we (the BJP) do not harbour any personal animosity or grudge" against him.





"However, considering the kind of allegations he is facing, we are of the opinion that it would not be appropriate to induct him in the Maha Yuti," the BJP leader said while also noting that Malik was out only on medical bail (and not regular bail). -- PTI

