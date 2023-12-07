Kerala Syro-Malabar Church head quits amid feud over uniform holy mass row

Kerala Syro-Malabar Church head quits amid feud over uniform holy mass rowDecember 07, 2023 18:26
Cardinal George Alencherry/Courtesy Syro-Malabar Church online
Head of the Syro-Malabar Church, Cardinal George Alencherry, announced his resignation from the post on Thursday.
His decision came amid an ongoing feud in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, involving the implementation of a uniform holy mass and the church's land dealings.
Alencherry held the position of Major Archbishop of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.
In a press conference held in Kochi, the cardinal said that he had, back in 2019, tendered his resignation before the Pope, but the same was not accepted as the church synod did not agree with his decision.
Subsequently, he again tendered his resignation in November last year and a year later the pope accepted it and allowed him to relinquish his position as major archbishop and head of the Syro-Malabar Church, Alencherry said. -- PTI
