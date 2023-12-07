Kerala doc kills herself over dowry before wedding





Shahana (26), a postgraduate student in the surgery department of the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, was found unconscious at her apartment and later declared brought dead at the hospital on Tuesday.





Shahana allegedly took the extreme step as she was depressed due to a big dowry sought by the groom's family, her family alleged.





Based on their statements, Ruwais, her friend who is also a post graduate doctor in the College, was taken into custody from Karunagappally early today, police said.





"We have taken him into custody based on the statements of the victim's family. He is being interrogated," a senior officer told PTI.





He said a case of unnatural death was registered soon after the woman doctor's death. Sections of abetment to suicide and Dowry Prohibition Act were added based on the statements of Dr Shahana's family, he added.





"We have to check the veracity of various statements we have recorded. Further proceedings including his arrest will be decided only after that," the officer said.





On Wednesday, the government had ordered a probe into the death of Shahana after allegations of dowry related issues causing the suicide cropped up. Health Minister Veena George directed the director of the Women and Child Development Department to carry out a probe and submit a report regarding this.

