Kashmir letters cast doubt on claims Nehru blundered by agreeing ceasefire
December 07, 2023  10:40
India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, was urged by his most senior general to agree to a ceasefire with Pakistan in 1948, the Guardian can reveal after viewing letters on Kashmir that have been kept classified in India for decades.

The correspondence from the then commander-in-chief, Gen Sir Francis Robert Roy Bucher, will have significant political ramifications for the current nationalist government in Delhi, which has discredited Nehru's decision to come to a compromise on the status of disputed Kashmir as an ill-informed 'blunder'.

Read the report here. 
