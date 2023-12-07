RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Karni Sena chief cremated in native village in Rajasthan
December 07, 2023  23:16
Protest against murder of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, in Jaipur.
Protest against murder of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, in Jaipur.
Chief of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was cremated on Thursday in his native village in Hanumangarh district, officials said. 

The post-mortem of Gogamedi's body was conducted at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital on Wednesday night, said Hanumangarh additional superintendent of police Subhash. 

After the autopsy, his body was taken from the Rajput Sabha Bhawan to his native village Gogamedi in the Bhadra area of Hanumangarh where his last rites were performed on Thursday evening, the ASP said. 

Former minister Rajendra Gudha and Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena office bearers were present at the funeral. 

Gogamedi's wife Sheela Shekhawat who was protesting outside the private hospital in Jaipur where the body of Gogamedi was kept since Tuesday, ended the dharna late Wednesday night. 

She said the police had given her a written assurance of arresting the accused within 72 hours and suspending the SHO of Shyam Nagar police station and other policemen guilty of laxity. -- PTI
