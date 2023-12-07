RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jairam calls out BJP delay in CM names
December 07, 2023  12:38
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on the BJP's delay in announcing their CMs for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. "Less than 24 hours after the election results were out on December 3rd, the Congress party was being criticised in the media by all and sundry for a so-called 'delay' in appointing a CM for Telangana. 
"Well, our CM was announced day before and is taking over at 1pm today. But 3 days have gone by and the BJP has been unable to even announce its CMs for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Why is the BJP not being called out for what is actually a delay?"
