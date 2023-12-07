IPC issues alert against adverse reactions of painkiller Meftal

IPC issues alert against adverse reactions of painkiller MeftalDecember 07, 2023 20:55
Representational image
The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission has issued a drug safety alert advising healthcare professionals and patients to monitor adverse reactions of painkiller Meftal, commonly used for menstrual cramps and rheumatoid arthritis.
The mefenamic acid painkiller is prescribed in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, dysmenorrhoea, mild to moderate pain, inflammation, fever and dental pain.
The commission, in its alert, stated that a preliminary analysis of adverse drug reactions from the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) database revealed drug reactions with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms syndrome.
"Healthcare professionals, patients/consumers are advised to closely monitor the possibility of the above adverse drug reaction associated with the use of the suspected drug," according to the alert, issued on November 30.
If such reaction is encountered, the alert advised, people should report the matter to the national coordination centre of the PvPI under the commission by filing a form on the website - www.ipc.gov.in - or through android mobile app ADR PvPI and PvPI Helpline No. 1800-180-3024.
An autonomous institution of the Ministry of Health, the IPC sets standards for all drugs that are manufactured, sold and consumed in India. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
US shared inputs, Canada did not: Jaishankar on Pannun, Nijjar plots
"Insofar as the US is concerned, certain inputs were given to us as part of our security cooperation with the United States. Those inputs were of concern to us because they (were) related to the nexus of organised crime, trafficking and...
Why was West Bengal not included in citizenship law's Sec 6, asks SC
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre and the Assam government to provide extensive data, including those on the number of Bangladeshi immigrants granted Indian citizenship in Assam between January 1, 1966 and March 25, 1971,...