



"If Veer Savarkar's photo is removed from the assembly or council, we will protest strongly. And mark my words, we will ensure that Nehru's photos will be removed when we return to power," Ravi posted on X.





He said that while Nehru was getting "VIP treatment" in jails, the "great nationalist" Veer Savarkar was subjected to untold torture by the British.





"I invite you to visit the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands where the great nationalist Veer Savarkar was subjected to untold torture by the British. All expenses will be borne by me. You can see the kind of pain and suffering Veer Savarkar went through while your Nehru was getting VIP treatment in jails from the same British," the former BJP national general secretary posted on X.





He also challenged Priyank Kharge to a public debate with him on the subject of "who was a true Freedom Fighter, your Nehru or Veer Savarkar".





"I challenge you to a public debate from the Cellular Jail itself about who was a true Freedom Fighter, your Nehru or Veer Savarkar. Veer Savarkar was not a Dynast like Nehru or you whose photo can be taken down by a bunch of Dynasty Worshippers," he added in the post.





Priyank Kharge on Thursday told reporters that he was of the opinion that the photo of Savarkar should not be in the Karnataka Assembly as his "ideology incites hatred".





"I am of the strong opinion that Savarkar's photo should not be there in the Assembly or the Counsel. If BJP has a problem with it, it is their problem. It is my opinion that anybody whose ideology incites hatred, creates division should not be there, Savarkar's portrait should not be there," Priyank Kharge said. -- ANI

