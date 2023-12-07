RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gambhir called me a fixer: Sreesanth
December 07, 2023  15:07
Former Indian pacer Sreesanth accused ex-teammate Gautam Gambhir of calling him a "fixer" during a verbal argument that took place in their Legends League Cricket (LLC) match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants. 

 On Thursday morning, a video of an argument between these two former Indian players emerged. Gautam, leading India Capitals could be seen in an argument with the former Indian pacer who was playing for Gujarat. Other players and the umpire had to separate the two.

 Sreesanth posted a video on Instagram and said, "A lot of people have been asking me what happened. I am not going to spend a lot of PR to spread wrong news. I came live to clear the air. I am just a normal person, God has been kind to me, have fought my battles by myself, with the help of loved ones and your support. On live TV, on the centre wicket, he called me a fixer...fixer...fixer. I did not use any abusive words, just questioned him, "what are you saying". I just laughed sarcastically. He even said the same language to the umpires even though I moved away."

Sreesanth accused Gambhir of behaving badly with other players as well. 
 
 Notably, Sreesanth was involved in the spot-fixing scandal in 2013 when he used to play for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. He along with Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan were arrested by Delhi Police for their involvement in the scandal.
 
 Upon investigation, the 36-year-old bowler was found guilty by the BCCI and the board imposed a life ban on the cricketer.
