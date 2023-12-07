Envoy gets access to meet 8 Indians in Qatar





In a weekly media briefing on Thursday, the official spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs, Arindam Bagchi, said that since the detainees filed an appeal, two hearings have already been held.





"There have been two hearings. We filed an appeal, with the families, and the detainees had a final appeal. Two hearings have since been held. One was on November 30th and the other was on November 23rd. I think the next hearing is coming up soon," Bagchi said.





The eight Indians are former Indian Navy personnel who were detained in Qatar for over a year.





They were sentenced to death by Qatar's court of first instance in October, 2023.





Sharing the update on the case further, the MEA spokesperson said that it is a sensitive issue and India is extending all legal and consular assistance.





"We are closely following the matter and extending all legal and consular assistance. Meanwhile, our ambassador got consular access to meet all eight in prison on December 3. And, as I said, this is a sensitive issue, but we will continue to follow and whatever we can share, we will do so," he added.





The MEA spokesperson also highlighted the recent meeting that took place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad and said that they have had a good conversation on the overall bilateral relationship. -- ANI

