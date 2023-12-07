Elgar case: Activist Surendra Gadling gets temporary bail to attend marriage





Special court judge Rajesh Katariya allowed Gadling's plea for temporary bail from December 25, 2023 to January 2, 2024 for attending the wedding on furnishing a personal recognisance bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of the same amount.





The court directed him to furnish details of his journey from Mumbai to Nagpur to the superintendent of police of the National Investigation Agency.





The court asked him not to tamper with the prosecution evidence and also directed that he shall not contact any of the witnesses for any purpose.





The applicant shall surrender his passport, if any, the court added. Gadling and other activists were booked in connection with provocative speeches that were allegedly delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, triggering violence at Koregaon Bhima village on the outskirts of Pune city the next day on January 1, 2018. -- PTI

A court in Mumbai on Thursday granted interim bail to Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case accused activist Surendra Gadling to attend the marriage of a relative in Nagpur.