Cop playing cricket shot at by terrorist dies





Officials said despite best efforts of the medical team, Wani succumbed to injuries this afternoon.





Son of a retired police sub-inspector, Wani was playing cricket at the Eidgah ground when the lone terrorist fired three shots in the eye, abdomen and neck from close range on October 29, a Sunday when a number of youngsters were playing the game. Wani's teammates ran after the terrorist but he fired in the air and fled.





Wani was rushed to a hospital in Soura where he was undergoing treatment.





However, he was airlifted and brought to AIIMS Delhi Wednesday and was on life support. Besides his wife, he is survived by his father and a brother.





Wani's death has left a deep sense of loss among his colleagues and loved ones, said Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police R R Swain.





"You see Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel are always on duty and here the martyred police inspector has made a supreme sacrifice of his life. On behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir Police family, we stand behind his family in this hour of grief," he said.





Additional Director General of Police (operations) Vijay Kumar, who had immediately rushed to the scene on that day, condoled his loss and said every attempt was made to save him. "But unfortunately, we lost him today," he said.

