RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cop playing cricket shot at by terrorist dies
December 07, 2023  16:46
Security personnel question locals
Security personnel question locals
Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani, who was critically injured when he was shot at by a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist while playing cricket in Srinagar in October, died at AIIMS Delhi, today, leaving behind his wife who is expecting their first child. 

 Officials said despite best efforts of the medical team, Wani succumbed to injuries this afternoon. 

 Son of a retired police sub-inspector, Wani was playing cricket at the Eidgah ground when the lone terrorist fired three shots in the eye, abdomen and neck from close range on October 29, a Sunday when a number of youngsters were playing the game. Wani's teammates ran after the terrorist but he fired in the air and fled. 

 Wani was rushed to a hospital in Soura where he was undergoing treatment. 

However, he was airlifted and brought to AIIMS Delhi Wednesday and was on life support. Besides his wife, he is survived by his father and a brother.

 Wani's death has left a deep sense of loss among his colleagues and loved ones, said Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police R R Swain. 

 "You see Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel are always on duty and here the martyred police inspector has made a supreme sacrifice of his life. On behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir Police family, we stand behind his family in this hour of grief," he said.

 Additional Director General of Police (operations) Vijay Kumar, who had immediately rushed to the scene on that day, condoled his loss and said every attempt was made to save him. "But unfortunately, we lost him today," he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mbappe, Bellingham, Haaland - Football ready for new king
Mbappe, Bellingham, Haaland - Football ready for new king

Now, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo venturing into smaller leagues as they near the end of their brilliant careers, 2024 may finally be the year for the next in line in football royalty.

Sensex falls 132 points ahead of RBI's monetary policy decision
Sensex falls 132 points ahead of RBI's monetary policy decision

Major laggards among Sensex constituents included Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel and ITC. Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Titan emerged as winners.

Putin Leaves Russia At Last!
Putin Leaves Russia At Last!

Escorted by four fighter jets, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare one-day lightning tour to the Middle East during which he visited Saudi Arabia after a short trip to the United Arab Emirates.

Plot to kill Pannun: FBI chief to visit India next week
Plot to kill Pannun: FBI chief to visit India next week

It is expected that FBI chief Wray will hold talks with senior Indian security officials.

Clicked! Sunny Leone, In Bed
Clicked! Sunny Leone, In Bed

Kajol celebrates cotton candy day... Kriti wraps up a shoot...Ishaan visits the Tate Modern...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances