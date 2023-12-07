BJP slams Telangana's brand new CM for...





Reddy reportedly said during a recent interaction with journalists that K Chandrashekar Rao, the first chief minister of Telangana, has "Bihari genes", indicating that he was a better choice for the state than KCR.





"My DNA is Telangana. KCR's DNA is Bihar. He belongs to Bihar. KCR's caste is Kurmi. They migrated from Bihar to Vijayanagaram and from there to Telangana. Telangana DNA is better than Bihar DNA," Reddy had allegedly said.

The BJP on Thursday criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's "Bihar DNA" remark and demanded that the Congress and other members of the opposition INDIA bloc condemn his comment and ask him to apologise.