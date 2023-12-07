RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP Parl party meet begins, CMs in 3 states are...
December 07, 2023  10:12
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers S Jaishankar, Amit Shah and Ashwani Vaishanaw were among other MPs who arrived on Thursday morning in Parliament to participate in a key Parliamentary party meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today.

The meeting, the first by BJP during the current Winter Session comes amid suspense over the selection of Chief Ministers in three states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where the party registered victories in Assembly polls. 

 The meeting was held at the Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament House complex, ahead of the commencement of Day 4 of proceedings of the House. 

 BJP has the crucial task of selecting potential chief ministerial candidates to lead new cabinets for the upcoming five years. 

A BJP tsunami swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states that polled for their assemblies last month with the party getting stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

 It stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states. The election results in four states, especially the losses in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, came as a huge blow to the Congress's hopes for 2024 as it is now out of power across a vast swathe of the Hindi heartland.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Want To Have A Good Laugh? See This!
Want To Have A Good Laugh? See This!

Meet the winners of The Comedy Wildlife Awards 2023.

New Bill May Throttle OTT
New Bill May Throttle OTT

'Subjecting each such creative content to scrutiny will impose burdens on the OTT platforms and impact user experience.'

Is This What Sanya Should Wear All The Time?
Is This What Sanya Should Wear All The Time?

The actor has been offering a fresh take on the traditional drape. Silloo Sam Bahadur

'Are These SIPs Ok? Please Advise'
'Are These SIPs Ok? Please Advise'

rediffGURU Ulhas Joshi answers your mutual fund queries.

'I couldn't fit in that Bigg Boss world'
'I couldn't fit in that Bigg Boss world'

'I don't think I was prepared for a platform like Bigg Boss.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances