BJP issues whip for all its MPs to be present in Lok Sabha tomorrow





"BJP issues a line whip to all its MPs of Lok Sabha to be present in the house on December 8, 2023 as some very important legislative business will be taken up for discussion and to support the government's stand," BJP official release stated.





Earlier on Thursday, citing the huge losses faced by the airlines due to the impact of Coronavirus on the aviation sector, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Lok Sabha said that even in that scenario airlines have operated on a sustainable model. -- ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday issued a three-line whip to all its MPs of Lok Sabha to be present in the House on Friday to discuss legislative business.