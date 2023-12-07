Babri Masjid demolition: How Mark Tully escaped kar sevak fury





"Mark and Qurban were present at the site of the masjid on 6th December in Ayodhya while Satish covered the demolition and its aftermath from Delhi.





"They all recounted how Mark and Qurban were threatened and then locked in a room by Hindu kar sevaks for several hours.





"Mark's partner and renowned translator Gillian Wright and noted historian S. Irfan Habib also joined in the conversation. Gillian was accompanying Mark on 6th Dec 1992.





"Chilling account!





"Mark told us how they were rescued by the head priest (Mahant) of one of Ayodhya's temples as the Hindu militants bayed for their blood outside. Finally, they were let off but in a disguise! The mahant covered Mark in his shawl to hide his identity and they were all asked to tie a Ram Janm Bhumi Kar Sevak's scarves/bandana on their foreheads.





"Achala and I were involved in presenting some of the BBC Hindi output on 6th Dec 1992 and the following days from the BBC studios at Bush House in London.

Group photo L to R: Satish Jacob, S Irfan Habib, Mark Tully, Gillian Wright, Qurban Ali, Pervaiz Alam & Achala Sharma."

Journalist Pervaiz Alam tweets this image alongside writing, "I spent the 6th December 2023 afternoon in Delhi in the company of my former colleagues Mark Tully, Satish Jacob and Qurban Ali who continuously reported the demolition of Babri Masjid for the BBC in 1992.