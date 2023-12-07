RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


At BJP Parl meet PM says, call me Modi not Modiji
December 07, 2023  11:37
During the BJP Parliamentary party meeting today, PM Modi said it was the result of the hard work of all the party workers that the BJP achieved a massive victory in three states. The PM appreciated everyone's work. He also said that all BJP MPs and ministers have to participate in Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra from 22 December to 25 January.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi on the BJP Parliamentary party meeting:  "In the meeting, PM Modi said that the BJP has increased its strength by multiple times in Mizoram and Telangana along with Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and MP.

"PM Modi shared an interesting fact today -- While being in government when the Congress party faced elections 40 times in states, it got success only seven times. Whereas, Bharatiya Janata Party got a chance to seek repeat mandate 39 times and got success 22 times.

"The PM gave a call that only four castes exist -women, youth, farmers and the poor, and we have to work for their overall development."

On BJP's three-state win, PM Modi during BJP Parliamentary party meeting said that this was not anyone's personal victory, but a collective victory. The PM added, "Don't distance me from the public by making me 'Modi ji'. "I am Modi," he said.
